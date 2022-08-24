Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ) is -72.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.28 and a high of $23.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GRNQ stock was last observed hovering at around $1.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $80.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 97.88% off the consensus price target high of $80.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 97.88% higher than the price target low of $80.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.70, the stock is -3.99% and -17.97% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.45 million and changing 4.29% at the moment leaves the stock -62.04% off its SMA200. GRNQ registered -78.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -52.25%.

The stock witnessed a -11.32% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -49.55%, and is -0.58% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.66% over the week and 17.88% over the month.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) has around 55 employees, a market worth around $14.21M and $2.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 32.81% and -92.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-61.90%).

Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -216.10% this year.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 7.87M, and float is at 3.63M with Short Float at 2.98%.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LOKE CHE CHAN GILBERT,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that LOKE CHE CHAN GILBERT sold 385,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 07 at a price of $1.00 per share for a total of $0.39 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10.65 million shares.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH) that is trading -50.63% down over the past 12 months.