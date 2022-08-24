Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:HIMS Stock Is Going Next

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE: HIMS) is -8.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.72 and a high of $9.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HIMS stock was last observed hovering at around $6.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.08% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -19.8% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.99, the stock is -7.30% and 7.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.15 million and changing -0.50% at the moment leaves the stock 12.69% off its SMA200. HIMS registered -17.72% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 42.62%.

The stock witnessed a 2.04% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 69.69%, and is -13.94% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.88% over the week and 5.82% over the month.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) has around 398 employees, a market worth around $1.32B and $320.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -22.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 120.22% and -35.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-33.50%).

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -375.60% this year.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 202.70M, and float is at 156.38M with Short Float at 7.95%.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 33 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Becklund Irene,the company’sPAO. SEC filings show that Becklund Irene sold 19,331 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 05 at a price of $5.00 per share for a total of $96655.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13717.0 shares.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 21 that O’Keefe Lynne Chou (Director) sold a total of 10,045 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 21 and was made at $4.35 per share for $43696.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the HIMS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 14, Maltz Jules A. (Director) acquired 75,000 shares at an average price of $3.66 for $0.27 million. The insider now directly holds 125,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS).