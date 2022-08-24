Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) is 5.04% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $40.48 and a high of $55.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HRL stock was last observed hovering at around $50.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.55% off its average median price target of $48.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 6.78% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -25.05% lower than the price target low of $41.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $51.27, the stock is 3.19% and 6.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.25 million and changing 1.08% at the moment leaves the stock 5.89% off its SMA200. HRL registered 11.48% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.71%.

The stock witnessed a 7.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.78%, and is 1.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.16% over the week and 1.40% over the month.

Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) has around 20000 employees, a market worth around $27.94B and $12.46B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.30 and Fwd P/E is 24.92. Profit margin for the company is 7.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.66% and -6.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.80%).

Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) is a “Hold”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hormel Foods Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/22/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.10% this year.

Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 544.70M, and float is at 287.05M with Short Float at 3.91%.

Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Policinski Christopher J.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Policinski Christopher J. sold 2,110 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 23 at a price of $46.27 per share for a total of $97633.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85254.0 shares.

Hormel Foods Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 07 that Myers Kevin L (SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 07 and was made at $45.07 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 32869.0 shares of the HRL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 02, Neufeldt Swen (GROUP VICE PRESIDENT) disposed off 960 shares at an average price of $51.82 for $49724.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL).

Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) that is 13.00% higher over the past 12 months. Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) is 0.98% up on the 1-year trading charts.