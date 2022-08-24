Is LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) a good stock to buy now?

LSB Industries Inc. (NYSE: LXU) is 34.84% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.07 and a high of $27.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LXU stock was last observed hovering at around $14.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.7% off its average median price target of $25.48 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.81% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 37.79% higher than the price target low of $23.95 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.90, the stock is 8.67% and 8.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.42 million and changing 4.93% at the moment leaves the stock -0.98% off its SMA200. LXU registered 126.02% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.73%.

The stock witnessed a 17.51% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.02%, and is 11.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.04% over the week and 6.09% over the month.

LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) has around 545 employees, a market worth around $1.38B and $801.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 7.97. Profit margin for the company is -5.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 145.50% and -45.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.50%).

LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

LSB Industries Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/31/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -62.40% this year.

LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 88.18M, and float is at 63.18M with Short Float at 2.53%.

LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LSB Funding LLC,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that LSB Funding LLC sold 600,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 16 at a price of $12.32 per share for a total of $7.39 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17.65 million shares.

LSB Industries Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 16 that SBT Investors LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 600,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 16 and was made at $12.32 per share for $7.39 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17.45 million shares of the LXU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 15, SBT Investors LLC (10% Owner) disposed off 6,750,000 shares at an average price of $12.32 for $83.14 million. The insider now directly holds 18,053,398 shares of LSB Industries Inc. (LXU).

LSB Industries Inc. (LXU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) that is trading -3.39% down over the past 12 months and Lennox International Inc. (LII) that is -25.69% lower over the same period. AAON Inc. (AAON) is -14.42% down on the 1-year trading charts.