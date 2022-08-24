Is UDR Inc. (UDR) a good stock to buy now?

UDR Inc. (NYSE: UDR) is -22.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $42.00 and a high of $61.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UDR stock was last observed hovering at around $47.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.09% off its average median price target of $54.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.3% off the consensus price target high of $71.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are 2.81% higher than the price target low of $48.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $46.65, the stock is -3.09% and 0.91% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.36 million and changing -2.28% at the moment leaves the stock -12.21% off its SMA200. UDR registered -11.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.53%.

The stock witnessed a 1.28% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.39%, and is -7.42% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.22% over the week and 2.09% over the month.

UDR Inc. (UDR) has around 1219 employees, a market worth around $15.34B and $1.40B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 97.19 and Fwd P/E is 83.90. Profit margin for the company is 10.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.07% and -23.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.50%).

UDR Inc. (UDR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for UDR Inc. (UDR) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

UDR Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/25/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 137.40% this year.

UDR Inc. (UDR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 324.92M, and float is at 322.55M with Short Float at 1.89%.

UDR Inc. (UDR) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at UDR Inc. (UDR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ALCOCK HARRY G,the company’sSVP-Chief Investment Officer. SEC filings show that ALCOCK HARRY G sold 17,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 11 at a price of $55.30 per share for a total of $0.94 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35667.0 shares.

UDR Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 23 that TOOMEY THOMAS W (Chairman and CEO) sold a total of 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 23 and was made at $54.45 per share for $1.63 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.04 million shares of the UDR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 01, Davis Jerry A (President) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $54.33 for $0.54 million. The insider now directly holds 119,887 shares of UDR Inc. (UDR).

UDR Inc. (UDR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB) that is trading -7.39% down over the past 12 months and Equity Residential (EQR) that is -8.51% lower over the same period. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA) is -6.82% down on the 1-year trading charts.