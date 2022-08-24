JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) is 24.80% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.41 and a high of $76.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The JKS stock was last observed hovering at around $56.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.96% off its average median price target of $298.30 for the next 12 months. It is also 88.28% off the consensus price target high of $489.27 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 48.51% higher than the price target low of $111.40 for the same period.

Currently trading at $57.36, the stock is -8.24% and -9.36% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.16 million and changing 1.70% at the moment leaves the stock 7.42% off its SMA200. JKS registered 39.22% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 43.40%.

The stock witnessed a -8.24% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.05%, and is -6.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.68% over the week and 5.60% over the month.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS) has around 31030 employees, a market worth around $3.02B and $7.02B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 37.34 and Fwd P/E is 14.39. Profit margin for the company is 1.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 61.99% and -25.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.90%).

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS) is a “Underweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/29/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 172.20% this year.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 48.08M, and float is at 44.42M with Short Float at 6.30%.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) that is trading 29.15% up over the past 12 months and Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) that is 28.02% higher over the same period. ReneSola Ltd (SOL) is -6.16% down on the 1-year trading charts.