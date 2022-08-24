Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) is -32.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $45.52 and a high of $81.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The JCI stock was last observed hovering at around $55.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18%.

Currently trading at $55.22, the stock is -0.29% and 7.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.0 million and changing -0.32% at the moment leaves the stock -13.20% off its SMA200. JCI registered -25.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.33%.

The stock witnessed a 9.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.75%, and is -6.41% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.87% over the week and 2.22% over the month.

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) has around 101000 employees, a market worth around $39.15B and $24.97B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 37.44 and Fwd P/E is 15.41. Profit margin for the company is 4.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.31% and -32.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.70%).

Johnson Controls International plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 150.60% this year.

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 692.20M, and float is at 687.41M with Short Float at 1.08%.

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by VanHimbergen Robert M,the company’sVP Corporate Controller. SEC filings show that VanHimbergen Robert M sold 5,683 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 25 at a price of $64.44 per share for a total of $0.37 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39618.0 shares.

Johnson Controls International plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 03 that VanHimbergen Robert M (VP Corporate Controller) sold a total of 8,573 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 03 and was made at $69.63 per share for $0.6 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 39618.0 shares of the JCI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 12, Leng Visal (VP & Pres, APAC BTS) disposed off 600 shares at an average price of $81.00 for $48600.0. The insider now directly holds 109,419 shares of Johnson Controls International plc (JCI).

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Honeywell International Inc. (HON) that is trading -13.78% down over the past 12 months. Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) is 87.54% up on the 1-year trading charts.