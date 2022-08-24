Lemonade Inc. (LMND) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND) is -47.38% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.99 and a high of $81.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LMND stock was last observed hovering at around $23.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.91%.

Currently trading at $22.16, the stock is -11.38% and 3.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.45 million and changing -3.94% at the moment leaves the stock -25.14% off its SMA200. LMND registered -69.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.90.

The stock witnessed a 14.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.90%, and is -27.89% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.01% over the week and 8.37% over the month.

Lemonade Inc. (LMND) has around 1119 employees, a market worth around $1.72B and $171.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 38.59% and -72.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-24.40%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.50% this year.

Lemonade Inc. (LMND) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 61.82M, and float is at 48.04M with Short Float at 27.17%.

Lemonade Inc. (LMND) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Lemonade Inc. (LMND) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Eisenberg Michael A,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Eisenberg Michael A sold 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $21.61 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Lemonade Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that Eisenberg Michael A (Director) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $20.32 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the LMND stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 19, Peters John Sheldon (Chief Insurance Officer) disposed off 10,537 shares at an average price of $33.05 for $0.35 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Lemonade Inc. (LMND).

Lemonade Inc. (LMND): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Progressive Corporation (PGR) that is trading 29.75% up over the past 12 months. The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) is 5.25% up on the 1-year trading charts.