News Corporation (NWSA) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

News Corporation (NASDAQ: NWSA) is -22.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.95 and a high of $25.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NWSA stock was last observed hovering at around $17.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14% off its average median price target of $26.70 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.09% off the consensus price target high of $34.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 3.83% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.31, the stock is -2.38% and 4.57% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.4 million and changing -0.80% at the moment leaves the stock -13.76% off its SMA200. NWSA registered -22.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.89%.

The stock witnessed a 2.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.63%, and is -6.89% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.96% over the week and 2.79% over the month.

News Corporation (NWSA) has around 25500 employees, a market worth around $10.33B and $10.38B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.49 and Fwd P/E is 16.03. Profit margin for the company is 6.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.79% and -33.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.70%).

News Corporation (NWSA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for News Corporation (NWSA) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

News Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 89.10% this year.

News Corporation (NWSA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 585.30M, and float is at 500.08M with Short Float at 0.84%.

News Corporation (NWSA) Insider Activity

A total of 42 insider transactions have happened at News Corporation (NWSA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pitofsky David B,the company’sGeneral Counsel. SEC filings show that Pitofsky David B sold 82,028 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 15 at a price of $18.73 per share for a total of $1.54 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87706.0 shares.

News Corporation (NWSA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is trading -18.66% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is -18.70% lower over the same period. Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) is -18.17% down on the 1-year trading charts.