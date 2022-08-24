Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -1.38% Change This Year

Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE: ORI) is -1.38% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.93 and a high of $27.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ORI stock was last observed hovering at around $24.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.43% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 13.43% higher than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.24, the stock is 4.56% and 7.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.68 million and changing 0.62% at the moment leaves the stock -0.06% off its SMA200. ORI registered -2.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.81%.

The stock witnessed a 6.74% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.76%, and is 2.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.80% over the week and 1.57% over the month.

Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) has around 9600 employees, a market worth around $7.23B and $8.78B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.54 and Fwd P/E is 9.70. Profit margin for the company is 11.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.81% and -10.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.90%).

Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Old Republic International Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 170.40% this year.

Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 303.79M, and float is at 285.41M with Short Float at 1.32%.

Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by CALDWELL LISA J,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that CALDWELL LISA J bought 9,920 shares of the company’s common stock on May 27 at a price of $23.63 per share for a total of $0.23 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10706.0 shares.

Old Republic International Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 02 that WALKER STEVEN R (Director) bought a total of 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 02 and was made at $21.59 per share for $32383.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 26500.0 shares of the ORI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 02, WALKER STEVEN R (Director) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $21.59 for $21585.0. The insider now directly holds 13,500 shares of Old Republic International Corporation (ORI).

Old Republic International Corporation (ORI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include RLI Corp. (RLI) that is trading 4.68% up over the past 12 months and The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) that is 5.25% higher over the same period. Hallmark Financial Services Inc. (HALL) is -67.18% down on the 1-year trading charts.