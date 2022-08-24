Positives for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) as stock gains in recent trading

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX: GTE) is 69.49% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.46 and a high of $2.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GTE stock was last observed hovering at around $1.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1%.

Currently trading at $1.29, the stock is 4.33% and 3.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.04 million and changing 8.40% at the moment leaves the stock 3.85% off its SMA200. GTE registered 169.03% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.45 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.31.

The stock witnessed a 5.74% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.77%, and is 6.61% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.50% over the week and 8.11% over the month.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) has around 319 employees, a market worth around $491.15M and $552.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 2.41. Distance from 52-week low is 178.02% and -40.00% from its 52-week high.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 206.70% this year.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 368.57M, and float is at 359.75M with Short Float at 0.42%.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) Insider Activity

A total of 119 insider transactions have happened at Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 119 times.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) that is trading 48.46% up over the past 12 months and GeoPark Limited (GPRK) that is 25.35% higher over the same period. YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) is 13.13% up on the 1-year trading charts.