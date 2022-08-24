Positives for L3Harris Technologies Inc. (LHX) as stock gains in recent trading

L3Harris Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LHX) is 8.86% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $200.71 and a high of $279.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LHX stock was last observed hovering at around $231.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.94% off its average median price target of $273.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.29% off the consensus price target high of $333.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -17.24% lower than the price target low of $198.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $232.14, the stock is -1.50% and -0.26% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.51 million and changing 0.41% at the moment leaves the stock 0.02% off its SMA200. LHX registered -0.15% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.02%.

The stock witnessed a 2.58% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.72%, and is -3.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.08% over the week and 2.52% over the month.

L3Harris Technologies Inc. (LHX) has around 47000 employees, a market worth around $44.41B and $16.82B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.92 and Fwd P/E is 16.08. Profit margin for the company is 11.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.66% and -17.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.20%).

L3Harris Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 75.10% this year.

L3Harris Technologies Inc. (LHX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 192.10M, and float is at 190.62M with Short Float at 0.99%.

L3Harris Technologies Inc. (LHX) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at L3Harris Technologies Inc. (LHX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MIKUEN SCOTT T,the company’sSr VP-General Counsel & Secy. SEC filings show that MIKUEN SCOTT T sold 8,518 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 19 at a price of $237.95 per share for a total of $2.03 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44735.0 shares.

L3Harris Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 15 that GIRARD JAMES P (Vice President & CHRO) sold a total of 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 15 and was made at $240.00 per share for $1.8 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12143.0 shares of the LHX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 08, GIRARD JAMES P (Vice President, HR) disposed off 7,500 shares at an average price of $240.00 for $1.8 million. The insider now directly holds 10,811 shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc. (LHX).

L3Harris Technologies Inc. (LHX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) that is trading 8.79% up over the past 12 months and The Boeing Company (BA) that is -27.04% lower over the same period. Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) is 21.20% up on the 1-year trading charts.