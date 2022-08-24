RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) on Track to Reach $0.45 in a Year

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ: RIBT) is -9.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.27 and a high of $0.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RIBT stock was last observed hovering at around $0.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $0.45 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.89% off the consensus price target high of $0.45 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 28.89% higher than the price target low of $0.45 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $0.32, the stock is 1.87% and -28.03% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.38 million and changing 6.59% at the moment leaves the stock -29.59% off its SMA200. RIBT registered -61.81% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 4.21%.

The stock witnessed a 4.76% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -55.32%, and is -0.87% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.68% over the week and 9.69% over the month.

RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) has around 101 employees, a market worth around $16.95M and $35.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -32.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.48% and -65.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-35.60%).

RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

RiceBran Technologies is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 34.30% this year.

RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 52.86M, and float is at 50.49M with Short Float at 1.27%.

RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO sold 1,267,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 24 at a price of $0.72 per share for a total of $0.91 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.54 million shares.

RiceBran Technologies disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 23 that CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO (10% Owner) sold a total of 530,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 23 and was made at $0.73 per share for $0.38 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4.81 million shares of the RIBT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 16, CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO (10% Owner) disposed off 150,000 shares at an average price of $0.60 for $89505.0. The insider now directly holds 5,340,161 shares of RiceBran Technologies (RIBT).

RiceBran Technologies (RIBT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) that is trading 5.68% up over the past 12 months and Seaboard Corporation (SEB) that is 1.09% higher over the same period. General Mills Inc. (GIS) is 30.65% up on the 1-year trading charts.