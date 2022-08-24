SLM Corporation (SLM): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:SLM Stock Is Going Next

SLM Corporation (NASDAQ: SLM) is -23.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.60 and a high of $20.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SLM stock was last observed hovering at around $14.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.62% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 6.44% higher than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $14.97, the stock is -4.98% and -6.69% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.36 million and changing 0.07% at the moment leaves the stock -15.98% off its SMA200. SLM registered -18.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.54%.

The stock witnessed a -10.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.16%, and is -7.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.98% over the week and 3.40% over the month.

SLM Corporation (SLM) has around 1450 employees, a market worth around $3.86B and $1.83B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.96 and Fwd P/E is 5.38. Profit margin for the company is 46.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.53% and -28.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.40%).

SLM Corporation (SLM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SLM Corporation (SLM) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SLM Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/19/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 60.60% this year.

SLM Corporation (SLM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 261.33M, and float is at 249.53M with Short Float at 3.24%.

SLM Corporation (SLM) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at SLM Corporation (SLM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Boyles Jonathan,the company’sSVP & Controller. SEC filings show that Boyles Jonathan sold 6,140 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 04 at a price of $17.43 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

SLM Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 28 that McGarry Steven (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 15,016 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 28 and was made at $19.75 per share for $0.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.3 million shares of the SLM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 25, McGarry Steven (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 22,834 shares at an average price of $19.89 for $0.45 million. The insider now directly holds 313,893 shares of SLM Corporation (SLM).

SLM Corporation (SLM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is trading -26.28% down over the past 12 months and Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is -15.89% lower over the same period. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -6.81% down on the 1-year trading charts.