Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) is -19.98% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $44.70 and a high of $79.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SCCO stock was last observed hovering at around $47.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.69% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.89% off the consensus price target high of $72.50 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -23.45% lower than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $49.38, the stock is 2.57% and -1.28% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.33 million and changing 3.54% at the moment leaves the stock -19.52% off its SMA200. SCCO registered -21.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.19%.

The stock witnessed a 0.35% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.33%, and is 0.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.36% over the week and 3.04% over the month.

Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) has around 14700 employees, a market worth around $38.98B and $10.58B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.08 and Fwd P/E is 15.32. Profit margin for the company is 27.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.47% and -37.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.60%).

Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) is a “Underweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 8 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Southern Copper Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 116.30% this year.

Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 773.10M, and float is at 85.22M with Short Float at 7.60%.

Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by VELASCO GERMAN LARREA MOTA,the company’sChairman of the Board. SEC filings show that VELASCO GERMAN LARREA MOTA sold 200,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 11 at a price of $74.94 per share for a total of $14.99 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.37 million shares.

Southern Copper Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 10 that VELASCO GERMAN LARREA MOTA (Chairman of the Board) sold a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 10 and was made at $74.97 per share for $7.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.57 million shares of the SCCO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 09, VELASCO GERMAN LARREA MOTA (Chairman of the Board) disposed off 50,000 shares at an average price of $74.87 for $3.74 million. The insider now directly holds 674,966 shares of Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO).

Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) that is trading -6.48% down over the past 12 months and Rio Tinto Group (RIO) that is -15.63% lower over the same period.