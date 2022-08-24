Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) up 2.29% since start of the year

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ: SFM) is 2.29% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.18 and a high of $35.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SFM stock was last observed hovering at around $31.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.17%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $30.36, the stock is 3.77% and 10.63% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.43 million and changing -3.71% at the moment leaves the stock 7.33% off its SMA200. SFM registered 22.57% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 6.64%.

The stock witnessed a 11.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.54%, and is -0.72% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.78% over the week and 3.16% over the month.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) has around 31000 employees, a market worth around $3.25B and $6.24B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.60 and Fwd P/E is 13.17. Profit margin for the company is 4.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.34% and -14.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.00%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.50% this year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 109.07M, and float is at 106.82M with Short Float at 14.00%.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) Insider Activity

A total of 49 insider transactions have happened at Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Neal John Scott,the company’sChief Merchandising Officer. SEC filings show that Neal John Scott sold 2,565 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 11 at a price of $29.94 per share for a total of $76796.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40544.0 shares.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 08 that Sanders Dan J (Chief Store Operations Officer) sold a total of 59,607 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 08 and was made at $30.26 per share for $1.8 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9787.0 shares of the SFM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 27, Sinclair Jack (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 26,536 shares at an average price of $25.65 for $0.68 million. The insider now directly holds 293,591 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM).

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ingles Markets Incorporated (IMKTA) that is trading 53.55% up over the past 12 months and The Kroger Co. (KR) that is 6.12% higher over the same period. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. (NGVC) is 33.02% up on the 1-year trading charts.