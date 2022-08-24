The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ: LSXMK) is -16.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $34.34 and a high of $56.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LSXMK stock was last observed hovering at around $42.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.39% off its average median price target of $60.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.68% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 10.13% higher than the price target low of $47.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $42.24, the stock is 0.65% and 8.80% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.17 million and changing -0.91% at the moment leaves the stock -5.70% off its SMA200. LSXMK registered -12.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.06 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.17.

The stock witnessed a 7.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.84%, and is -5.86% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.92% over the week and 2.00% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 15.03 and Fwd P/E is 10.89. Distance from 52-week low is 23.01% and -24.83% from its 52-week high.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 93.30% this year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) Top Institutional Holders

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL bought 300 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 15 at a price of $28.54 per share for a total of $8562.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 19300.0 shares.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 08 that GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL (10% Owner) bought a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 08 and was made at $26.26 per share for $13130.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 19000.0 shares of the LSXMK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 27, GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL (10% Owner) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $25.00 for $50000.0. The insider now directly holds 12,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK).