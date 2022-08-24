The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) is -32.39% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $214.22 and a high of $354.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SHW stock was last observed hovering at around $241.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.36% off its average median price target of $275.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.74% off the consensus price target high of $325.00 offered by 29 analysts, but current levels are -5.81% lower than the price target low of $225.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $238.08, the stock is -2.62% and -0.88% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.24 million and changing -1.39% at the moment leaves the stock -13.91% off its SMA200. SHW registered -21.87% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.98%.

The stock witnessed a -8.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.17%, and is -7.10% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.75% over the week and 2.62% over the month.

The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) has around 61626 employees, a market worth around $62.82B and $20.78B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 35.79 and Fwd P/E is 22.84. Profit margin for the company is 8.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.14% and -32.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.30%).

The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) is a “Overweight”. 29 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Sherwin-Williams Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/25/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -5.20% this year.

The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 258.10M, and float is at 237.31M with Short Float at 1.10%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Binns Justin T,the company’sPresident, The Americas Group. SEC filings show that Binns Justin T sold 1,542 shares of the company’s common stock on May 23 at a price of $259.99 per share for a total of $0.4 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6877.0 shares.

The Sherwin-Williams Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 25 that MORIKIS JOHN G (Chairman, President & CEO) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 25 and was made at $259.55 per share for $0.52 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.32 million shares of the SHW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 24, Mistysyn Allen J (SVP – Finance & CFO) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $253.91 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 43,908 shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW).

The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Home Depot Inc. (HD) that is trading -6.36% down over the past 12 months and Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) that is 0.68% higher over the same period. Target Corporation (TGT) is -35.86% down on the 1-year trading charts.