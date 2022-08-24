These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN)

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) is -48.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.58 and a high of $11.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MRIN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $1.90, the stock is 0.98% and 4.84% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 23.51 million and changing 8.57% at the moment leaves the stock -37.07% off its SMA200. MRIN registered -66.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -48.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.27.

The stock witnessed a 4.40% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.04%, and is -10.80% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.44% over the week and 7.49% over the month.

Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) has around 156 employees, a market worth around $31.67M and $21.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -71.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.25% and -83.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-28.10%).

Marin Software Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 47.30% this year.

Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 15.65M, and float is at 15.26M with Short Float at 2.91%.

Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 8 times.

Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Adobe Inc. (ADBE) that is trading -37.52% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is -18.70% lower over the same period.