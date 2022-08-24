These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV)

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NERV) is -29.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.51 and a high of $17.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NERV stock was last observed hovering at around $4.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 90.6% off the consensus price target high of $48.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 78.52% higher than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.51, the stock is 34.36% and 39.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.48 million and changing -1.74% at the moment leaves the stock -16.93% off its SMA200. NERV registered -72.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.15.

The stock witnessed a 78.26% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 56.60%, and is 44.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 26.14% over the week and 21.80% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 79.68% and -73.53% from its 52-week high.

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 21.70% this year.

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 5.34M, and float is at 5.16M with Short Float at 0.99%.

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kupfer David,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Kupfer David sold 55,635 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $0.88 per share for a total of $48959.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS) that is trading -71.90% down over the past 12 months and Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) that is -14.74% lower over the same period. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) is -58.77% down on the 1-year trading charts.