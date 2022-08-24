These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for NRG Energy Inc. (NRG)

NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE: NRG) is -2.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $34.70 and a high of $47.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NRG stock was last observed hovering at around $42.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.21% off its average median price target of $43.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.87% off the consensus price target high of $47.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -10.24% lower than the price target low of $38.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $41.89, the stock is 5.73% and 9.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.52 million and changing -0.50% at the moment leaves the stock 6.55% off its SMA200. NRG registered -4.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 12.37%.

The stock witnessed a 16.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.29%, and is -1.67% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.07% over the week and 2.42% over the month.

NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) has around 6635 employees, a market worth around $9.98B and $28.83B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.95 and Fwd P/E is 9.75. Profit margin for the company is 11.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.72% and -12.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.40%).

NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 330.60% this year.

NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 237.00M, and float is at 233.01M with Short Float at 6.49%.

NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gaudette Robert J,the company’sSr VP, NRG Business. SEC filings show that Gaudette Robert J sold 25,630 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 03 at a price of $42.53 per share for a total of $1.09 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57242.0 shares.

NRG Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 03 that Killinger Elizabeth R (Exec VP, NRG Home) sold a total of 33,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 03 and was made at $42.53 per share for $1.4 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the NRG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 22, Moser Christopher (Exec VP, Operations) acquired 1,911 shares at an average price of $36.63 for $70000.0. The insider now directly holds 144,582 shares of NRG Energy Inc. (NRG).

NRG Energy Inc. (NRG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) that is trading 4.91% up over the past 12 months and Exelon Corporation (EXC) that is 28.83% higher over the same period. Sempra (SRE) is 27.61% up on the 1-year trading charts.