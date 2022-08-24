Things appear to be looking up for Cabaletta Bio Inc. (CABA)

Cabaletta Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: CABA) is -49.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.90 and a high of $14.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CABA stock was last observed hovering at around $1.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.23%.

Currently trading at $1.90, the stock is 42.43% and 48.84% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.36 million and changing 13.77% at the moment leaves the stock -43.95% off its SMA200. CABA registered -76.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.49%.

The stock witnessed a 43.94% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 42.86%, and is 26.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 22.07% over the week and 13.86% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 111.11% and -87.29% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -24.90% this year.

Cabaletta Bio Inc. (CABA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 28.99M, and float is at 27.76M with Short Float at 7.39%.

Cabaletta Bio Inc. (CABA) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Cabaletta Bio Inc. (CABA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by 5AM Ventures V, L.P.,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that 5AM Ventures V, L.P. sold 295,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 01 at a price of $13.00 per share for a total of $3.83 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.33 million shares.

Cabaletta Bio Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 07 that 5AM Ventures V, L.P. (10% Owner) sold a total of 625,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 07 and was made at $9.70 per share for $6.06 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.99 million shares of the CABA stock.