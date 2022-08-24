Things appear to be looking up for Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT)

Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ: EDIT) is -42.90% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.59 and a high of $73.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EDIT stock was last observed hovering at around $14.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.4% off its average median price target of $27.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 81.05% off the consensus price target high of $80.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -89.5% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.16, the stock is -12.13% and 0.60% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.51 million and changing 2.71% at the moment leaves the stock -21.53% off its SMA200. EDIT registered -76.81% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.00%.

The stock witnessed a -7.28% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 39.21%, and is -12.57% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.86% over the week and 7.21% over the month.

Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) has around 264 employees, a market worth around $1.13B and $31.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 58.08% and -79.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-34.90%).

Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) is a “Hold”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Editas Medicine Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -43.90% this year.

Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 68.64M, and float is at 68.40M with Short Float at 24.52%.

Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Eaton Bruce,the company’sEVP, CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER. SEC filings show that Eaton Bruce sold 293 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 09 at a price of $18.60 per share for a total of $5449.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65128.0 shares.

Editas Medicine Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 15 that Shearman Mark S (EVP, CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER) sold a total of 5,145 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 15 and was made at $10.06 per share for $51745.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 68349.0 shares of the EDIT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 03, Eaton Bruce (EVP, CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER) disposed off 1,123 shares at an average price of $11.54 for $12956.0. The insider now directly holds 65,421 shares of Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT).

Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM) that is trading -87.97% down over the past 12 months.