Things appear to be looking up for Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is -7.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.68 and a high of $23.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KRG stock was last observed hovering at around $20.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.89% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -12.17% lower than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.19, the stock is -1.47% and 6.81% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.33 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -3.41% off its SMA200. KRG registered 6.43% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.22%.

The stock witnessed a 6.49% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.02%, and is -9.18% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.49% over the week and 2.29% over the month.

Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) has around 241 employees, a market worth around $4.60B and $631.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -17.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.04% and -13.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.30%).

Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kite Realty Group Trust is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -278.80% this year.

Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 219.07M, and float is at 217.23M with Short Float at 2.27%.

Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kite John A,the company’sChairman & CEO. SEC filings show that Kite John A sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 21 at a price of $20.93 per share for a total of $0.52 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.1 million shares.