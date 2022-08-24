What should you know before buying stock in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO)

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMO) is -25.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.12 and a high of $11.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SGMO stock was last observed hovering at around $5.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05%.

Currently trading at $5.58, the stock is 5.96% and 20.15% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.19 million and changing 0.90% at the moment leaves the stock -4.17% off its SMA200. SGMO registered -43.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.79%.

The stock witnessed a 25.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 39.15%, and is -8.37% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.37% over the week and 6.23% over the month.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) has around 431 employees, a market worth around $919.75M and $114.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 78.85% and -51.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-48.90%).

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -37.00% this year.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 148.16M, and float is at 131.75M with Short Float at 7.56%.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Markels John,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Markels John bought 6,784 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 03 at a price of $3.69 per share for a total of $25029.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 32484.0 shares.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 01 that PARKER H STEWART (Director) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 01 and was made at $3.60 per share for $17996.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 48700.0 shares of the SGMO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 28, BIOGEN INC. (10% Owner) disposed off 2,764 shares at an average price of $8.51 for $23522.0. The insider now directly holds 24,152,466 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO).

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Biogen Inc. (BIIB) that is trading -41.46% down over the past 12 months and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is -6.46% lower over the same period. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) is 21.36% up on the 1-year trading charts.