What should you know before buying stock in Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ: VNOM) is 51.38% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.54 and a high of $35.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VNOM stock was last observed hovering at around $31.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.59%.

Currently trading at $32.26, the stock is 7.72% and 13.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.48 million and changing 1.86% at the moment leaves the stock 17.50% off its SMA200. VNOM registered 81.95% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.04%.

The stock witnessed a 13.75% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.26%, and is 9.77% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.73% over the week and 4.06% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 22.77 and Fwd P/E is 17.84. Profit margin for the company is 14.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 83.92% and -10.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.60%).

Viper Energy Partners LP is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/31/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 129.80% this year.

Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 76.62M, and float is at 62.88M with Short Float at 2.05%.

Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Insider Activity

A total of 71 insider transactions have happened at Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 65 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Blackstone Holdings III L.P.,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Blackstone Holdings III L.P. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 08 at a price of $35.39 per share for a total of $1.77 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.94 million shares.

Viper Energy Partners LP disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 08 that BX Guidon Topco LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 08 and was made at $35.39 per share for $1.77 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.94 million shares of the VNOM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 07, Blackstone Holdings III L.P. (10% Owner) disposed off 80,000 shares at an average price of $35.32 for $2.83 million. The insider now directly holds 990,493 shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM).

Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) that is trading 78.34% up over the past 12 months.