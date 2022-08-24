Why Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER) is -33.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.16 and a high of $3.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ACER stock was last observed hovering at around $1.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 87.42% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 78.43% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $1.51, the stock is 4.11% and 2.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.15 million and changing 4.86% at the moment leaves the stock -28.36% off its SMA200. ACER registered -38.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -41.47%.

The stock witnessed a 4.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -33.19%, and is 1.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.37% over the week and 8.25% over the month.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) has around 35 employees, a market worth around $25.07M and $0.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 29.79% and -59.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (902.80%).

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/16/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 47.60% this year.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 14.31M, and float is at 13.75M with Short Float at 1.17%.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ASELAGE STEVE,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that ASELAGE STEVE bought 7,984 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 10 at a price of $2.04 per share for a total of $16287.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 73905.0 shares.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 09 that ASELAGE STEVE (Director) bought a total of 2,016 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 09 and was made at $2.15 per share for $4334.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 65921.0 shares of the ACER stock.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Biogen Inc. (BIIB) that is trading -41.46% down over the past 12 months and Novartis AG (NVS) that is -10.95% lower over the same period. Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO) is -67.80% down on the 1-year trading charts.