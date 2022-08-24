Why Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Danimer Scientific Inc. (NYSE: DNMR) is -48.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.09 and a high of $21.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DNMR stock was last observed hovering at around $4.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $7.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.75% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 27.5% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $4.35, the stock is -9.36% and -9.17% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.43 million and changing -1.14% at the moment leaves the stock -32.31% off its SMA200. DNMR registered -73.49% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.09%.

The stock witnessed a -5.84% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.36%, and is -20.48% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.57% over the week and 8.79% over the month.

Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) has around 282 employees, a market worth around $479.50M and $58.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 40.62% and -79.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-11.40%).

Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Danimer Scientific Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/14/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -115.70% this year.

Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 110.23M, and float is at 90.15M with Short Float at 21.01%.

Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pratt Stuart W,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Pratt Stuart W sold 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 19 at a price of $4.77 per share for a total of $0.48 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.42 million shares.

Danimer Scientific Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 18 that Pratt Stuart W (Director) sold a total of 75,327 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 18 and was made at $5.25 per share for $0.4 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.52 million shares of the DNMR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 17, Tuten Scott (Chief Marketing Officer) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $5.06 for $50567.0. The insider now directly holds 464,136 shares of Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR).