Why should you keep an eye on Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC)?

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC) is 14.79% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.14 and a high of $23.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ALHC stock was last observed hovering at around $15.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.75% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 5.06% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $16.14, the stock is 2.78% and 16.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.61 million and changing 1.51% at the moment leaves the stock 33.32% off its SMA200. ALHC registered -9.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 106.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.09 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$24.41.

The stock witnessed a 12.24% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 54.75%, and is 6.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.57% over the week and 5.65% over the month.

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) has around 847 employees, a market worth around $3.07B and $1.30B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -11.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 162.87% and -30.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-39.00%).

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alignment Healthcare Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -827.70% this year.

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 181.26M, and float is at 175.31M with Short Float at 1.40%.

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) Insider Activity

A total of 48 insider transactions have happened at Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Maroney Dawn Christine,the company’sPresident, Markets. SEC filings show that Maroney Dawn Christine sold 1,790 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 15 at a price of $16.60 per share for a total of $29714.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.61 million shares.

Alignment Healthcare Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 11 that KAO JOHN E (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 500,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 11 and was made at $15.95 per share for $7.98 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.85 million shares of the ALHC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 09, WARBURG PINCUS LLC (Director) disposed off 2,120,000 shares at an average price of $16.16 for $34.26 million. The insider now directly holds 20,648,785 shares of Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC).

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) that is trading 30.71% up over the past 12 months and Centene Corporation (CNC) that is 47.39% higher over the same period. Molina Healthcare Inc. (MOH) is 22.51% up on the 1-year trading charts.