Why should you keep an eye on NuVasive Inc. (NUVA)?

NuVasive Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA) is -11.74% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $45.45 and a high of $64.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NUVA stock was last observed hovering at around $48.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.54% off its average median price target of $61.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.87% off the consensus price target high of $67.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 14.22% higher than the price target low of $54.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $46.32, the stock is -10.66% and -8.55% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.19 million and changing -5.20% at the moment leaves the stock -12.25% off its SMA200. NUVA registered -21.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -7.58%.

The stock witnessed a -9.97% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.23%, and is -10.89% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.37% over the week and 3.33% over the month.

NuVasive Inc. (NUVA) has around 2900 employees, a market worth around $2.47B and $1.17B in sales. Fwd P/E is 18.19. Profit margin for the company is -3.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.91% and -28.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.10%).

NuVasive Inc. (NUVA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NuVasive Inc. (NUVA) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NuVasive Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -71.90% this year.

NuVasive Inc. (NUVA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 52.02M, and float is at 51.94M with Short Float at 6.69%.

NuVasive Inc. (NUVA) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at NuVasive Inc. (NUVA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Barry James Christopher,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Barry James Christopher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 13 at a price of $58.00 per share for a total of $0.29 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50218.0 shares.

NuVasive Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 28 that Barry James Christopher (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 28 and was made at $55.00 per share for $0.28 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 55218.0 shares of the NUVA stock.

NuVasive Inc. (NUVA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Globus Medical Inc. (GMED) that is trading -22.11% down over the past 12 months and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) that is -22.48% lower over the same period. Medtronic plc (MDT) is -29.78% down on the 1-year trading charts.