Will Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: NTLA) is -48.78% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $37.08 and a high of $180.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NTLA stock was last observed hovering at around $54.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 6.31% off its average median price target of $125.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.74% off the consensus price target high of $207.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are -12.15% lower than the price target low of $54.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $60.56, the stock is -5.12% and 3.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.5 million and changing 11.63% at the moment leaves the stock -22.15% off its SMA200. NTLA registered -61.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.07%.

The stock witnessed a -7.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.98%, and is -5.63% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.56% over the week and 6.84% over the month.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA) has around 485 employees, a market worth around $4.86B and $45.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 63.32% and -66.47% from its 52-week high.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA) is a “Buy”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 19 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -57.60% this year.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 75.82M, and float is at 68.62M with Short Float at 9.83%.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Goddard Glenn,the company’sEVP, Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Goddard Glenn sold 1,013 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 01 at a price of $112.24 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2049.0 shares.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 01 that LEONARD JOHN M (President and CEO) sold a total of 2,493 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 01 and was made at $112.25 per share for $0.28 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.72 million shares of the NTLA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 01, Sepp-Lorenzino Laura (EVP, Chief Scientific Officer) disposed off 1,148 shares at an average price of $112.25 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 4,815 shares of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA).

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) that is trading -65.28% down over the past 12 months.