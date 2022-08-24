Zuora Inc. (ZUO) on Track to Reach $22.00 in a Year

Zuora Inc. (NYSE: ZUO) is -53.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.22 and a high of $23.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ZUO stock was last observed hovering at around $8.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.28% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.71% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 20.82% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.71, the stock is -6.16% and -5.01% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.4 million and changing -3.11% at the moment leaves the stock -37.55% off its SMA200. ZUO registered -46.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -40.42%.

The stock witnessed a 0.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.20%, and is -13.51% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.11% over the week and 3.93% over the month.

Zuora Inc. (ZUO) has around 1393 employees, a market worth around $1.21B and $359.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 580.67. Profit margin for the company is -29.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.95% and -62.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-56.60%).

Zuora Inc. (ZUO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Zuora Inc. (ZUO) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Zuora Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/01/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -28.60% this year.

Zuora Inc. (ZUO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 128.46M, and float is at 120.15M with Short Float at 2.54%.

Zuora Inc. (ZUO) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at Zuora Inc. (ZUO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McElhatton Todd,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that McElhatton Todd sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 11 at a price of $9.56 per share for a total of $95586.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79185.0 shares.

Zuora Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 01 that Traube Robert J. (Chief Revenue Officer) sold a total of 21,626 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 01 and was made at $8.93 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 59223.0 shares of the ZUO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 01, Srinivasan Sri (Chief Product & Tech Officer) disposed off 31,221 shares at an average price of $8.93 for $0.28 million. The insider now directly holds 69,344 shares of Zuora Inc. (ZUO).

Zuora Inc. (ZUO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading -9.26% down over the past 12 months and Oracle Corporation (ORCL) that is -14.26% lower over the same period. Adobe Inc. (ADBE) is -37.52% down on the 1-year trading charts.