A peek at Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP): Who has invested in It?

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE: CP) is 11.98% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $64.37 and a high of $84.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CP stock was last observed hovering at around $80.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.28%.

Currently trading at $80.56, the stock is 0.80% and 8.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.38 million and changing 0.35% at the moment leaves the stock 8.60% off its SMA200. CP registered 13.64% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.86%.

The stock witnessed a 8.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.47%, and is -2.47% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.31% over the week and 1.86% over the month.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) has around 12711 employees, a market worth around $97.20B and $8.02B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.80 and Fwd P/E is 17.86. Profit margin for the company is 29.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.15% and -4.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.60%).

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) Analyst Forecasts

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/19/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.20% this year

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 929.90M, and float is at 929.70M with Short Float at 1.59%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 4 times.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) that is trading 0.15% up over the past 12 months and Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) that is 15.62% higher over the same period. CSX Corporation (CSX) is 0.75% up on the 1-year trading charts.