A peek at Ferroglobe PLC (GSM): Who has invested in It?

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) is 13.53% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.53 and a high of $11.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GSM stock was last observed hovering at around $7.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.23%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $7.05, the stock is 8.48% and 16.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.34 million and changing -3.16% at the moment leaves the stock 5.97% off its SMA200. GSM registered 14.63% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.13%.

The stock witnessed a 29.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.81%, and is -3.69% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.11% over the week and 4.99% over the month.

Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) has around 3425 employees, a market worth around $1.34B and $2.56B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.63 and Fwd P/E is 5.92. Profit margin for the company is 11.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 55.63% and -37.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.60%).

Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 56.00% this year

Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 187.44M, and float is at 94.40M with Short Float at 2.37%.

Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Ferroglobe PLC (GSM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Corning Incorporated (GLW) that is trading -13.61% down over the past 12 months. Haynes International Inc. (HAYN) is 11.74% up on the 1-year trading charts.