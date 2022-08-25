A peek at R1 RCM Inc. (RCM): Who has invested in It?

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM) is -6.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.71 and a high of $27.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RCM stock was last observed hovering at around $23.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $32.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.57% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 17.41% higher than the price target low of $29.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.95, the stock is -5.77% and 2.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.3 million and changing 0.04% at the moment leaves the stock -0.03% off its SMA200. RCM registered 22.57% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.67%.

The stock witnessed a 0.25% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.19%, and is -4.20% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.52% over the week and 3.56% over the month.

R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) has around 10200 employees, a market worth around $9.91B and $1.56B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 116.83 and Fwd P/E is 40.32. Profit margin for the company is -31.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.01% and -14.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.30%).

R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

R1 RCM Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -785.00% this year

R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 278.75M, and float is at 272.68M with Short Float at 2.70%.

R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SPARBY JOHN M., the company’s . SEC filings show that SPARBY JOHN M. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 19 at a price of $25.01 per share for a total of $1.0 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

R1 RCM Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 18 that FLANAGAN JOSEPH GERARD (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 200,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 18 and was made at $24.98 per share for $5.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.79 million shares of the RCM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 17, FLANAGAN JOSEPH GERARD (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 200,000 shares at an average price of $25.02 for $5.0 million. The insider now directly holds 2,792,221 shares of R1 RCM Inc. (RCM).

R1 RCM Inc. (RCM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Gartner Inc. (IT) that is trading 0.03% up over the past 12 months and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX) that is 4.88% higher over the same period.