Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) is -31.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.82 and a high of $27.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AEHR stock was last observed hovering at around $18.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.57% off its average median price target of $31.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.29% off the consensus price target high of $31.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 46.29% higher than the price target low of $31.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.65, the stock is 7.31% and 48.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.66 million and changing -8.62% at the moment leaves the stock 32.11% off its SMA200. AEHR registered 179.36% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 41.94%.

The stock witnessed a 63.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 136.51%, and is -1.30% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.32% over the week and 10.60% over the month.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) has around 79 employees, a market worth around $460.71M and $50.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 50.00 and Fwd P/E is 16.01. Profit margin for the company is 2.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 186.08% and -38.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.50%).

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aehr Test Systems is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/29/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 29.40% this year

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 26.87M, and float is at 24.33M with Short Float at 6.19%.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Insider Activity

A total of 48 insider transactions have happened at Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SLAYEN HOWARD T, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SLAYEN HOWARD T sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 15 at a price of $18.26 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

Aehr Test Systems disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 10 that SLAYEN HOWARD T (Director) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 10 and was made at $17.50 per share for $0.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.19 million shares of the AEHR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 09, SPINK KENNETH B. (VP of Finance and CFO) disposed off 17,707 shares at an average price of $16.23 for $0.29 million. The insider now directly holds 154,673 shares of Aehr Test Systems (AEHR).

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include FormFactor Inc. (FORM) that is trading -10.79% down over the past 12 months and Teradyne Inc. (TER) that is -20.74% lower over the same period. inTEST Corporation (INTT) is -24.74% down on the 1-year trading charts.