Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) makes 0.99% gain – What does that mean for its investors?

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC) is -3.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.03 and a high of $22.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ARCC stock was last observed hovering at around $20.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.83% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -2.2% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.44, the stock is 1.72% and 6.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.75 million and changing 0.99% at the moment leaves the stock 0.58% off its SMA200. ARCC registered 2.83% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.96%.

The stock witnessed a 4.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.85%, and is 0.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.47% over the week and 1.57% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 5.70 and Fwd P/E is 10.02. Distance from 52-week low is 20.02% and -10.85% from its 52-week high.

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ares Capital Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/25/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.40% this year

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) Top Institutional Holders

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ROLL PENELOPE F, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that ROLL PENELOPE F bought 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 03 at a price of $19.77 per share for a total of $0.49 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 52000.0 shares.

Ares Capital Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 15 that McKeever Steven B. (Director) bought a total of 2,775 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 15 and was made at $17.95 per share for $49811.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 44944.0 shares of the ARCC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 14, Arougheti Michael J (Executive Vice President) acquired 300,000 shares at an average price of $17.75 for $5.33 million. The insider now directly holds 1,782,709 shares of Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC).