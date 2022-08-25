Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is -26.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $36.57 and a high of $61.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CMCSA stock was last observed hovering at around $37.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13%.

Currently trading at $37.11, the stock is -4.68% and -6.38% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 17.65 million and changing -0.35% at the moment leaves the stock -18.46% off its SMA200. CMCSA registered -37.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.77%.

The stock witnessed a -13.13% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.84%, and is -5.48% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.07% over the week and 2.43% over the month.

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) has around 189000 employees, a market worth around $163.48B and $121.66B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.11 and Fwd P/E is 9.62. Profit margin for the company is 11.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.47% and -39.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.90%).

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) Analyst Forecasts

Comcast Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 33.50% this year

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 4.46B, and float is at 4.37B with Short Float at 1.61%.

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) Insider Activity

A total of 71 insider transactions have happened at Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 41 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Murdock Daniel C., the company’s EVP & Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Murdock Daniel C. sold 8,929 shares of the company’s common stock on May 27 at a price of $44.50 per share for a total of $0.4 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1817.0 shares.

Comcast Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 11 that WATSON DAVID N (CEO – Comcast Cable) sold a total of 65,410 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 11 and was made at $45.69 per share for $2.99 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.6 million shares of the CMCSA stock.

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Netflix Inc. (NFLX) that is trading -58.51% down over the past 12 months and The Walt Disney Company (DIS) that is -34.77% lower over the same period. Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) is -45.85% down on the 1-year trading charts.