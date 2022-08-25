eGain Corporation (EGAN) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

eGain Corporation (NASDAQ: EGAN) is -5.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.29 and a high of $13.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EGAN stock was last observed hovering at around $9.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.4% off its average median price target of $19.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.0% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 47.5% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $9.45, the stock is 1.32% and -1.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.0 million and changing 4.42% at the moment leaves the stock -8.98% off its SMA200. EGAN registered -15.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.11%.

The stock witnessed a 1.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.65%, and is -1.36% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.79% over the week and 4.07% over the month.

eGain Corporation (EGAN) has around 563 employees, a market worth around $314.97M and $88.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 277.94 and Fwd P/E is 52.50. Profit margin for the company is 1.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.99% and -31.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.30%).

eGain Corporation (EGAN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for eGain Corporation (EGAN) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

eGain Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -5.40% this year

eGain Corporation (EGAN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 31.65M, and float is at 21.81M with Short Float at 1.43%.

eGain Corporation (EGAN) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at eGain Corporation (EGAN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CHRISTINE RUSSELL, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that CHRISTINE RUSSELL sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 08 at a price of $12.21 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56250.0 shares.

eGain Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 15 that SMIT ERIC (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 15 and was made at $11.05 per share for $55230.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the EGAN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 08, CHRISTINE RUSSELL (Director) disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $11.54 for $0.23 million. The insider now directly holds 56,250 shares of eGain Corporation (EGAN).

eGain Corporation (EGAN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Salesforce Inc. (CRM) that is trading -30.67% down over the past 12 months and Oracle Corporation (ORCL) that is -13.98% lower over the same period. LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) is -80.88% down on the 1-year trading charts.