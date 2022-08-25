Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC) Volatility At 8.11%, Should You Add A Position?

Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNC) is -44.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.96 and a high of $39.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FLNC stock was last observed hovering at around $17.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.21% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.46% off the consensus price target high of $39.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -181.57% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $19.71, the stock is 24.70% and 62.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.57 million and changing 12.63% at the moment leaves the stock 14.16% off its SMA200. FLNC registered a loss of 81.99% in past 6-months.

The stock witnessed a 106.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 130.26%, and is 14.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.11% over the week and 9.28% over the month.

Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC) has around 450 employees, a market worth around $3.65B and $944.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -16.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 297.38% and -49.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-369.90%).

Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fluence Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/08/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -237.40% this year

Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 172.70M, and float is at 54.78M with Short Float at 11.48%.

Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Nebreda Julian, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Nebreda Julian bought 12,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 18 at a price of $17.00 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20000.0 shares.

Fluence Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 02 that Madaeni Seyed (SVP & Chief Digital Officer) sold a total of 84,208 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 02 and was made at $10.15 per share for $0.85 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the FLNC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 31, Arnold Cynthia A (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $10.13 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 10,000 shares of Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC).