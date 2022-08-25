Ford Motor Company (F) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is -25.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.61 and a high of $25.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The F stock was last observed hovering at around $15.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.5% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -55.2% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.52, the stock is 0.64% and 17.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 39.38 million and changing 1.31% at the moment leaves the stock -6.44% off its SMA200. F registered 18.65% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.44%.

The stock witnessed a 23.76% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.96%, and is -3.18% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.30% over the week and 3.13% over the month.

Ford Motor Company (F) has around 183000 employees, a market worth around $63.45B and $148.03B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.41 and Fwd P/E is 7.91. Profit margin for the company is 7.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 46.28% and -40.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.60%).

Ford Motor Company (F) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ford Motor Company (F) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ford Motor Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 23.30% this year

Ford Motor Company (F) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 4.02B, and float is at 3.94B with Short Float at 2.63%.

Ford Motor Company (F) Insider Activity

A total of 83 insider transactions have happened at Ford Motor Company (F) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 64 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Galhotra Ashwani Kumar, the company’s President, Ford Blue. SEC filings show that Galhotra Ashwani Kumar sold 25,892 shares of the company’s common stock on May 24 at a price of $12.41 per share for a total of $0.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.51 million shares.

Ford Motor Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 13 that FORD MOTOR CO (10% Owner) sold a total of 7,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 13 and was made at $26.88 per share for $188.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 86.95 million shares of the F stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 09, FORD MOTOR CO (10% Owner) disposed off 8,000,000 shares at an average price of $26.80 for $214.4 million. The insider now directly holds 93,947,494 shares of Ford Motor Company (F).

Ford Motor Company (F): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tesla Inc. (TSLA) that is trading 25.80% up over the past 12 months.