Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR) Volatility At 4.03%, Should You Add A Position?

Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ: FTDR) is -27.78% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.30 and a high of $48.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FTDR stock was last observed hovering at around $25.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.76% off its average median price target of $27.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.15% off the consensus price target high of $34.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -32.35% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.47, the stock is 2.45% and 6.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.61 million and changing 2.96% at the moment leaves the stock -12.97% off its SMA200. FTDR registered -37.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.05%.

The stock witnessed a 3.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.53%, and is 1.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.03% over the week and 3.82% over the month.

Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR) has around 2081 employees, a market worth around $2.18B and $1.65B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.15 and Fwd P/E is 18.18. Profit margin for the company is 7.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.39% and -45.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.30%).

Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Frontdoor Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.30% this year

Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 82.10M, and float is at 81.20M with Short Float at 8.80%.

Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Catalano Anna C, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Catalano Anna C bought 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 25 at a price of $25.00 per share for a total of $100000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20595.0 shares.

Frontdoor Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 25 that Cella Peter L. (Director) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 25 and was made at $24.53 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 30000.0 shares of the FTDR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 23, COBB WILLIAM C (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $25.51 for $0.26 million. The insider now directly holds 10,000 shares of Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR).