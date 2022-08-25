Here are the top Institutional holders of ChemoCentryx Inc. (CCXI) shares

ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ: CCXI) is 40.07% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.35 and a high of $51.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CCXI stock was last observed hovering at around $50.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $52.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 1.92% off the consensus price target high of $52.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 1.92% higher than the price target low of $52.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $51.00, the stock is 19.72% and 61.11% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.97 million and changing 0.16% at the moment leaves the stock 75.82% off its SMA200. CCXI registered 242.74% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 78.07%.

The stock witnessed a 122.51% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 138.21%, and is 0.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.42% over the week and 2.30% over the month.

ChemoCentryx Inc. (CCXI) has around 178 employees, a market worth around $3.64B and $37.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 255.40% and -0.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-41.90%).

ChemoCentryx Inc. (CCXI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ChemoCentryx Inc. (CCXI) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ChemoCentryx Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -123.80% this year

ChemoCentryx Inc. (CCXI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 71.23M, and float is at 62.26M with Short Float at 10.45%.

ChemoCentryx Inc. (CCXI) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at ChemoCentryx Inc. (CCXI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KANAYA SUSAN M, the company’s EVP, CFO and Sec.. SEC filings show that KANAYA SUSAN M sold 19,898 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 16 at a price of $50.95 per share for a total of $1.01 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91317.0 shares.

ChemoCentryx Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 04 that KANAYA SUSAN M (EVP, CFO and Sec.) sold a total of 46,298 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 04 and was made at $50.17 per share for $2.32 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 91317.0 shares of the CCXI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 04, Schall Thomas J. (President and CEO) disposed off 130,000 shares at an average price of $50.24 for $6.53 million. The insider now directly holds 2,393,352 shares of ChemoCentryx Inc. (CCXI).

ChemoCentryx Inc. (CCXI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Biogen Inc. (BIIB) that is trading -42.25% down over the past 12 months and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is -5.59% lower over the same period. AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) is 15.23% up on the 1-year trading charts.