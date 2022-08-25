Here are the top Institutional holders of Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) shares

Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) is -40.90% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $88.70 and a high of $217.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EXPE stock was last observed hovering at around $105.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.83% off its average median price target of $131.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.56% off the consensus price target high of $216.00 offered by 31 analysts, but current levels are 4.64% higher than the price target low of $112.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $106.80, the stock is -0.78% and 5.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.92 million and changing 0.78% at the moment leaves the stock -30.84% off its SMA200. EXPE registered -27.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -46.23%.

The stock witnessed a 9.28% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.53%, and is -6.32% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.67% over the week and 3.65% over the month.

Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) has around 14800 employees, a market worth around $17.58B and $10.67B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 50.93 and Fwd P/E is 11.25. Profit margin for the company is 3.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.41% and -50.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.90%).

Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) is a “Overweight”. 31 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 16 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 90.50% this year

Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 157.29M, and float is at 151.34M with Short Float at 4.50%.

Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) Insider Activity

A total of 70 insider transactions have happened at Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 43 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Soliday Lance A, the company’s Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Soliday Lance A sold 636 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 15 at a price of $114.04 per share for a total of $72532.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8949.0 shares.

Expedia Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 18 that Menendez-Cambo Patricia (Director) bought a total of 800 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 18 and was made at $123.87 per share for $99097.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1274.0 shares of the EXPE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 16, Soliday Lance A (Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 376 shares at an average price of $124.12 for $46668.0. The insider now directly holds 8,949 shares of Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE).

Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) that is trading -10.84% down over the past 12 months and Tripadvisor Inc. (TRIP) that is -28.09% lower over the same period. MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT) is 25.39% up on the 1-year trading charts.