Here are the top Institutional holders of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) shares

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD) is 46.56% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $136.08 and a high of $288.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PXD stock was last observed hovering at around $251.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.05% off its average median price target of $287.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.14% off the consensus price target high of $422.00 offered by 31 analysts, but current levels are -7.01% lower than the price target low of $240.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $256.82, the stock is 12.05% and 13.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.46 million and changing 2.01% at the moment leaves the stock 16.57% off its SMA200. PXD registered 85.24% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.33%.

The stock witnessed a 17.49% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.03%, and is 10.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.95% over the week and 3.41% over the month.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) has around 1932 employees, a market worth around $61.25B and $23.69B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.63 and Fwd P/E is 8.92. Profit margin for the company is 26.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 88.72% and -10.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.20%).

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) is a “Overweight”. 31 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 810.30% this year

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 242.00M, and float is at 237.29M with Short Float at 2.39%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 31 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BERG MARK STEPHEN, the company’s EVP, Corporate Operations. SEC filings show that BERG MARK STEPHEN sold 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 08 at a price of $286.90 per share for a total of $0.72 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47046.0 shares.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 03 that Taylor Tyson L. (SVP, Human Resources) sold a total of 1,835 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 03 and was made at $279.02 per share for $0.51 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4876.0 shares of the PXD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 17, BERG MARK STEPHEN (EVP, Corporate Operations) disposed off 2,500 shares at an average price of $274.41 for $0.69 million. The insider now directly holds 49,546 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD).

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) that is trading 89.39% up over the past 12 months and Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) that is 161.63% higher over the same period. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is 207.26% up on the 1-year trading charts.