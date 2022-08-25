Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR)

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR) is -37.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.61 and a high of $10.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ACHR stock was last observed hovering at around $3.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.42% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 45.86% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $3.79, the stock is -9.87% and -0.01% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.3 million and changing 2.71% at the moment leaves the stock -12.23% off its SMA200. ACHR registered -61.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 34.88%.

The stock witnessed a 15.55% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.81%, and is -4.53% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.95% over the week and 7.62% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 45.21% and -64.02% from its 52-week high.

Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Archer Aviation Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -742.70% this year

Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 236.46M, and float is at 128.42M with Short Float at 10.78%.

Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Adcock Brett, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Adcock Brett sold 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 04 at a price of $4.51 per share for a total of $0.45 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Archer Aviation Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 03 that Adcock Brett (10% Owner) sold a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 03 and was made at $4.39 per share for $0.44 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the ACHR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 29, Adcock Brett (10% Owner) disposed off 52,910 shares at an average price of $4.07 for $0.22 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR).