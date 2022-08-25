Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE: ANET)

Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE: ANET) is -12.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $85.18 and a high of $148.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ANET stock was last observed hovering at around $126.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.33% off its average median price target of $145.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.53% off the consensus price target high of $189.00 offered by 29 analysts, but current levels are -19.65% lower than the price target low of $105.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $125.63, the stock is 1.39% and 15.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.55 million and changing -1.05% at the moment leaves the stock 4.77% off its SMA200. ANET registered 33.49% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 6.31%.

The stock witnessed a 21.57% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.02%, and is -2.96% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.03% over the week and 2.83% over the month.

Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) has around 2993 employees, a market worth around $39.03B and $3.50B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 38.70 and Fwd P/E is 27.79. Profit margin for the company is 29.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 47.49% and -15.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.00%).

Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) is a “Overweight”. 29 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Arista Networks Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 31.90% this year

Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 306.75M, and float is at 232.84M with Short Float at 1.75%.

Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) Insider Activity

A total of 328 insider transactions have happened at Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 219 and purchases happening 109 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Brennan Ita M, the company’s Senior Vice President, CFO. SEC filings show that Brennan Ita M sold 19,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 16 at a price of $129.60 per share for a total of $2.53 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28500.0 shares.

Arista Networks Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 10 that Duda Kenneth (CTO and SVP Software Eng.) sold a total of 19,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 10 and was made at $125.68 per share for $2.45 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.26 million shares of the ANET stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 10, Duda Kenneth (CTO and SVP Software Eng.) disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $125.67 for $2.51 million. The insider now directly holds 3,244 shares of Arista Networks Inc. (ANET).

Arista Networks Inc. (ANET): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lantronix Inc. (LTRX) that is trading 45.87% up over the past 12 months and Silicom Ltd. (SILC) that is -3.09% lower over the same period. HP Inc. (HPQ) is 14.95% up on the 1-year trading charts.