Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: DLR)

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: DLR) is -28.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $119.62 and a high of $178.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DLR stock was last observed hovering at around $125.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.44% off its average median price target of $154.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.87% off the consensus price target high of $190.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are 0.29% higher than the price target low of $126.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $125.64, the stock is -3.87% and -2.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.21 million and changing 0.35% at the moment leaves the stock -12.61% off its SMA200. DLR registered -22.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.98%.

The stock witnessed a -1.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.04%, and is -4.97% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.35% over the week and 2.34% over the month.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) has around 3030 employees, a market worth around $36.30B and $4.51B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.56 and Fwd P/E is 75.87. Profit margin for the company is 28.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.03% and -29.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.00%).

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 491.90% this year

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 284.69M, and float is at 284.29M with Short Float at 2.67%.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Corey Dyer, the company’s EVP, CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER. SEC filings show that Corey Dyer sold 6,253 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 17 at a price of $132.40 per share for a total of $0.83 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11689.0 shares.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 24 that Corey Dyer (EVP, CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER) sold a total of 2,504 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 24 and was made at $137.27 per share for $0.34 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11689.0 shares of the DLR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 27, RUBERG DAVID C (EVP, STRATEGIC ADVISOR) disposed off 25,000 shares at an average price of $139.68 for $3.49 million. The insider now directly holds 175,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR).

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Prologis Inc. (PLD) that is trading 0.28% up over the past 12 months and Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) that is -22.09% lower over the same period. Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) is 24.72% up on the 1-year trading charts.