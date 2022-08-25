Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE: MPLN)

MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE: MPLN) is -15.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.25 and a high of $6.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MPLN stock was last observed hovering at around $3.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.62% off the consensus price target high of $6.50 offered by analysts, but current levels are 37.83% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.73, the stock is -15.59% and -25.54% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.14 million and changing -1.84% at the moment leaves the stock -17.42% off its SMA200. MPLN registered -38.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -1.32%.

The stock witnessed a -27.57% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.84%, and is -2.61% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.43% over the week and 4.97% over the month.

MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN) has around 2400 employees, a market worth around $2.40B and $1.17B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.98 and Fwd P/E is 18.11. Profit margin for the company is 13.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.77% and -42.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.70%).

MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN) Analyst Forecasts

MultiPlan Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/17/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 114.20% this year

MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 639.00M, and float is at 595.55M with Short Float at 5.06%.

MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Tabak Mark, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Tabak Mark sold 4,500,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 22 at a price of $3.80 per share for a total of $17.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.1 million shares.

MultiPlan Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 11 that Kim Michael (SVP, Chief Information Officer) sold a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 11 and was made at $4.37 per share for $0.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.36 million shares of the MPLN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 29, Head James M (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) acquired 300,000 shares at an average price of $4.34 for $1.3 million. The insider now directly holds 300,000 shares of MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN).