Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE: PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE: PEG) is 0.76% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $58.19 and a high of $75.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PEG stock was last observed hovering at around $67.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14%.

Currently trading at $67.24, the stock is 1.00% and 6.00% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.77 million and changing -0.21% at the moment leaves the stock 1.97% off its SMA200. PEG registered 5.38% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 5.77%.

The stock witnessed a 9.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.13%, and is -2.28% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.28% over the week and 1.47% over the month.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) has around 12684 employees, a market worth around $33.54B and $9.35B in sales. Fwd P/E is 18.78. Profit margin for the company is -10.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.55% and -11.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.10%).

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -134.20% this year

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 505.66M, and float is at 498.16M with Short Float at 1.40%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Chernick Rose M, the company’s Vice President and Controller. SEC filings show that Chernick Rose M sold 200 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 04 at a price of $65.51 per share for a total of $13102.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30521.0 shares.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 01 that IZZO RALPH (Chairman, President and CEO) sold a total of 9,883 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 01 and was made at $65.58 per share for $0.65 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.44 million shares of the PEG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 01, LaRossa Ralph A (COO) disposed off 1,054 shares at an average price of $65.76 for $69311.0. The insider now directly holds 61,259 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG).

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) that is trading 5.50% up over the past 12 months and Exelon Corporation (EXC) that is 30.43% higher over the same period. Sempra (SRE) is 28.60% up on the 1-year trading charts.